Raeisi receives Cuban, Palestinian credentials (+Details)

Independent nations can neutralize threats, sanctions via boosting ties

Dictators use sanctions and threats against independent nations, said Raeisi in the meeting with the new Cuban ambassador, stressing that independent countries must take steps to nullify sanctions by using each other's capacities.

Emphasizing the importance of developing and deepening Tehran-Havana relations, the President stated, "Independent countries can neutralize the threats and sanctions of arrogant powers through improving relations and meeting each other's needs."

"We have learned from Imam Khomeini (RA) to support nations who resist against injustice and oppression," he said, adding that boosting relations with nations who fight against the oppressors is one of the definite policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"Iran has strategic relations with all countries that are at the forefront of the fight against the hegemons," he also added.

After presenting his credentials, the new ambassador of the Republic of Cuba Alberto Gonzalez stated that Tehran and Havana have a strong and brotherly political relation, saying, "Cuba wants to increase the level of its economic and trade relations with Iran in proportionate to political relations."

Iran true supporter of Palestinian people, liberation of Holy Quds

After receiving the credentials of the new Palestinian ambassador Salam Zawawi, Raeisi said, "Supporting the Palestinian people and the liberation of Holy Quds is the first issue of the World of Islam, and the Islamic Republic of Iran is a true supporter of the Palestinian people and the liberation of the Holy Quds."

The President said that the issue of Palestine should be considered as a top priority by all Islamic states and nations, adding, "Some have been involved in political games in paying attention to the priority of Palestine, and have slowed down the brave actions of the people of Palestine by relying on weak agreements and pacts, but did not notice that they are oath breakers."

Raeisi pointed out, "The message that the Palestinian people are sending to the Zionist Regime and their Western supporters is a message of resistance and perseverance, and if the Zionists know that the Palestinians will stand strong, their calculations will change."

Referring to the actions of some governments in the region in normalizing relations with the Zionist Regime, Raeisi said, "These governments should know through public protest of all Palestinian people and groups that their treacherous act is rejected and condemned by them."

"The action of some Arab governments in establishing relations with the Zionist Regime, not only does not create protection and security for them but also doubles the problems of these governments and will add to the problems of the region and the Arab countries," he added.

After presenting her credentials, the new Palestinian ambassador Salam Zawawi congratulated the Iranian people on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and praised the Iranian people for their genuine support for the Palestinian people.

Zawawi added, "Some Arab and Islamic governments that are moving towards normalization of relations with the Zionist Regime have in fact ignored the rights of the Palestinian people and the existing resolutions in this regard and turned their backs on the Palestinian cause."

"We hope that with the final victory and the formation of an independent Palestinian state with the Holy Quds as its capital, we will be able to say prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque led by Ayatollah Khamenei," She added.

RHM/5420056/ President.ir