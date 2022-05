In reaction to the explosion at a hotel which left several people killed and injured in the country's capital of Havana, Saeed Khatibzadeh offered his condolences to the Cuban government and people.

He also wished the injured in the incident a speedy recovery.

At least 22 people have been killed and more than 70 injured after a large explosion ripped through a historic hotel in Havana on Friday, the Cuban government has said.

