1st step taken to activate Iranian Business Center in UAE

Alireza Payman-Pak Deputy Ministry of Industry and Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) on Tuesday pointed to the recent visit of the Iranian Minister of Industry to the United Arab Emirates and stated, “In line with activation of economic diplomacy in the country, Iran will witness the presence of Emirati investment delegation in the country soon.”

TPOI chief then referred to the visit of Iranian Minister of Industry to the United Arab Emirates and added, “While attending 2022 Dubai Expo, Fatemi Amin paid a visit to the pavilion of other countries including Russia, Qatar and Palestine in the Expo.”

Moreover, "B2B" Joint Trade Meeting was held in Dubai between economic and trade activists of the two countries of Iran and UAE, he said, adding that the two sides reached an agreement to develop and expand bilateral cooperation in trade and economic fields.

This visit has been organized in line with realizing objectives of the 13th government in order to develop economic and trade diplomacy with regional countries especially Iran southern neighbors, Payman-Pak emphasized.

Iranian Minister of Industry Fatemi Amin traveled to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday at the head of a high-ranking trade and economic delegation of the public and private sectors.

The Iranian industry minister arrived in Muscat, the Omani capital, for a three-day visit on Tuesday to hold talks with the Omani officials.

MA/IRN84643930