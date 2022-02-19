  1. Economy
Feb 19, 2022, 3:40 PM

Russian agriculture delegation to visit Iran

Russian agriculture delegation to visit Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – The Iranian deputy minister of agriculture said Saturday that a Russian delegation will visit Iran this week, expressing hope that after the visit, the exports of bell peppers to Russia will resume.

Mohammad Mehdi Boroumandi said that the Russian delegation will arrive in Iran on Monday night to visit the bell pepper farms in the country.

"We are hosting a Russian delegation for four days and they are traveling to Iran to visit bell pepper farms, packaging centers and laboratories," the Iranian official added.

Boroumandi continued, "In addition to Tehran, the Russians will visit the provinces of Isfahan, Mazandaran and East Azerbaijan."

He went on to express hope that after the visit the export of bell pepper to Russia will resume.

Regarding the resumption of kiwi exports to India, the Iranian deputy agriculture minister said that "we are in talks with India in this regard."

KI/5427870

News Code 184070
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184070/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News