Russian agriculture delegation to visit Iran

Mohammad Mehdi Boroumandi said that the Russian delegation will arrive in Iran on Monday night to visit the bell pepper farms in the country.

"We are hosting a Russian delegation for four days and they are traveling to Iran to visit bell pepper farms, packaging centers and laboratories," the Iranian official added.

Boroumandi continued, "In addition to Tehran, the Russians will visit the provinces of Isfahan, Mazandaran and East Azerbaijan."

He went on to express hope that after the visit the export of bell pepper to Russia will resume.

Regarding the resumption of kiwi exports to India, the Iranian deputy agriculture minister said that "we are in talks with India in this regard."

