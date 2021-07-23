KHPC exports $20mn petchems in Q1

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Fri., CEO of Khorasan Petrochemical Company Alireza Babazadeh put the volume of petrochemicals produced at Khorasan Petrochemical Company in this period at 257,000 tons, showing a 58 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

About 160,000 tons of urea was produced at this industrial and production unit in the first quarter of the current year, registering a 32 percent increase as compared to its nominal production capacity.

As the largest producer of chemical products in northern and northeastern part of the country, Khorasan Petrochemical Company was set up in 1992 in Bojnourd, North Khorasan province and was put into operation in June 1996.

MA/IRN84413265