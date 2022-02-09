Iran petchem ind. ready to export tech.-engineering services

Speaking among participating foreign delegations in 15th Intl. IranPlast Exhibition on Wed., Morteza Shah-Mirzaei said that Iran’s petrochemical industry is prepared to export technical and engineering services to other countries in the related field.

He drew a comparison of Iran’s petrochemical industry before and after the Islamic Revolution and stated, “Benefited from the most experienced, skilled and competent manpower and engineers, giant strides were taken in petrochemical industry of the country after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.”

Despite oppressive and cruel sanctions imposed against Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the petrochemical industry of the country managed to materialize most of its objectives during these years which is the source of pride for Islamic Iran, he emphasized.

Presently, Iran’s oil industry has attained self-sufficiency in a way that this industry is ready to contribute to other countries in the field of exporting technical and engineering services, the CEO of NPC added.

MA/5420862