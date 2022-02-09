At least two Yemeni citizens killed by Saudi artillery attack

The ground attack of Saudi army on northern border areas of Yemen again killed civilians.

Saudi-led coalition army forces also bombarded “al-Raqo” area in border town of “Manbeh” in Saada province this evening, killing at least two Yemeni citizens, Almasirah reported.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of an Arab coalition backed by the United States, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land, air and sea blockade on March 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the ousted and fugitive Yemeni president back to power.

Not only the military aggression did not achieve any of sinister goals of Saudi-led coalition but also resulted in killing and wounding tens of thousands of Yemenis, displaced millions of Yemeni people and destroyed the country's vital infrastructure.

MA/FNA14001120000827