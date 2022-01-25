Iran to hold 3 fairs in Brazil to showcase products

For the first time, the World Trade Center of São Paulo will host an exhibition of Iranian petrochemical products in late February.

The exhibition will be held in order to familiarize the Brazilian traders with Iranian-made products.

Also, according to the IRIB report, two other exhibitions, one on Iranian food products and the other on Iranian goods will open later this year in summer.

The Brazilian ambassador told IRIB that Iran is the biggest trade partner in West Asia region for Brazil and that his country seeks expansion of trade with Tehran as the Brazilian merchants are interested in Iranian-made products.

KI/IRIB