The quake comes just a day after a tremor of the same magnitude was registered in the northeastern Japanese prefecture of Iwate.

In the past 24 hours, Algeria was shaken by 1 quake of magnitude 5.2 and 12 quakes between 2.0 and 3.0. There were also 3 quakes below magnitude 2.0 which people don't normally feel.

So far, there have been no official reports about any casualties, and authorities have not issued a tsunami warning.

ZZ/PR