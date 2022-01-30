Yemeni army targets ISIL positions in Shabwah

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the missile unit of the Yemeni Army and popular committees targeted a place of Emirati mercenaries and ISIL elements in the Usaylan district of Shabwah province, Almasirah reported.

The attack was carried out with a ballistic missile on Sunday, Saree added, saying that the missile has accurately hit the target.

A large number of mercenaries and Takfiris were killed and injured and their equipment was destroyed as well during this attack, according to Saree.

