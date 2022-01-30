  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 30, 2022, 3:30 PM

Yemeni army targets ISIL positions in Shabwah

Yemeni army targets ISIL positions in Shabwah

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – A spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced a rocket attack on the positions of mercenaries and takfiri elements affiliated with the UAE in the southern Yemeni province of Shabwah.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the missile unit of the Yemeni Army and popular committees targeted a place of Emirati mercenaries and ISIL elements in the Usaylan district of Shabwah province, Almasirah reported.

The attack was carried out with a ballistic missile on Sunday, Saree added, saying that the missile has accurately hit the target.

 A large number of mercenaries and Takfiris were killed and injured and their equipment was destroyed as well during this attack, according to Saree.

MP/5412531

News Code 183423
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183423/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News