Happiness of Tehraners on victory of Iran Nat'l Football Team

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – The successive and authoritative victories of Iran's national football team in Qatar, brought a wave of joy and happiness for the Iranians, especially for the Tehran's people.

With Mehdi Taremi’s goal against Iraq, Iran’s national football team gained a 1-0 victory to qualify for the world cup for the sixth time.

This match was held this evening on Thursday, in the seventh week of the preliminary stage of the World Cup, from the first group of Asia, in the presence of about 10,000 people in Azadi stadiums, and ended with a 1-0 victory for Iran.