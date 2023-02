Mohsen Beheshti won the gold medal and ranked first in the men's speed final at the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation's Ice Climbing World Championships in Saas-Fee.

Saas-Fee, the World Ice Climbing Championships site, is one of Europe's most famous ski slopes.

Iranian ice climber Mohammad Reza Safdarian also won this tournament's silver medal.

Earlier, Beheshti bagged a gold medal at the UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup 2023 in South Korea.

