Final stage of IRGC GF Combined, Security exercise kicks off

The final stage of Combined and Security Exercise of Samen Al-A'emeh (PBUH) base of IRGC Ground Forces kicked off in the border area of Shahrokht in South Khorasan province on Thursday.

The final stage of the combined security exercise of Samen Al-A'emeh (BPUH) base of the IRGC Ground Forces, codenamed “Ya Fatemeh Al-Zahra (PBUH) began in the border area of Shahrokht, South Khorasan province.

The purpose of holding this military exercise is to strengthen and improve the combat preparedness and defense readiness of the Ground Force units to deal with the possible threats and counter Takfiri and terrorist groups as well as to transfer technical knowhow and experience to the new generation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The seven-day military exercise will take place in an area of approximately 500 square kilometers, during which, drone, airborne, armored, artillery and ICT units as well as infantry and commando units along with electronic warfare units practice the combined operations to counter potential terrorist threats.

MA/5410167