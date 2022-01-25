  1. Technology
Jan 25, 2022, 8:26 PM

Iran, China to cooperate on artificial intelligence

Iran, China to cooperate on artificial intelligence

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – The Vice-Chancellor for International Affairs of Islamic Azad University said that the university is consulting with China on joint cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and other advanced disciplines.

Speaking in a meeting with the presence of the heads of international affairs of universities, Alaeddin Boroujerdi stated that science diplomacy is very important for Iran and the 25-year agreement with China is a golden opportunity to boost the cooperation with them in the field of artificial intelligence because China is an advanced country in this regard.

Saying that there are currently 3,000 Iranian students in China, Boroujerdi said that negotiations are being made with China to cooperate in the field of artificial intelligence and other advanced fields of studies.

Iran is at the beginning of cooperating with Russia, too, he added.

Boroujerdi went on to say that the Islamic Azad University during the past few decades has reached a great experience in interdisciplinary interactions by opening branches in England, Afghanistan, Beirut, and Dubai.  

In Sanaa, despite the difficult conditions of the war, the university is trying to obtain permits for opening a new branch, according to him.

Boroujerdi also announced that there are more than 49,000 foreign students from 14 different countries, mostly from Iraq and Afghanistan, studying at Azad University.

MP/5408667

News Code 183274
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183274/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News