General Ghaani meets Iraqi Shia coordinating council leaders

After holding a meeting with leaders of the Shia coordinating council in Iraq, which is a coalition of the Shia blocs formed after the recent parliamentary elections, the IRGC Quds Force commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani is scheduled to hold a meeting with the leader of the Sadrist bloc led by Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

Shia coordinating council released a statement on the recent political developments in Iraq. The council stressed the need to continue the political talks to get out of the current complicated situation in Iraq and stressed meeting the Iraqi people's demands and preserving the integral unity of Iraq.

Members of the Shia coordinating council have recently held a meeting with the leader of the Sadrist bloc Muqtada al-Sadr to review the latest developments in Iraq.

Muqtada al-Sadr tweeted after meeting with Hadi l-Amiri to stress the formation of a majority government.

Earlier, sources familiar with the important details of the recent meeting between al-Sadr and al-Amiri in Najaf said that three issues were discussed during the meeting. The first issue was the formation of a larger parliamentary coalition to form the next government. The second issue was related to the PMU or Hashd al-Sha’abi.

It is said that it was stressed in the meeting that no action should be taken against the PMU. The third issue concerned the extent of the power of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. During the meeting, it was stressed that the Shia coordinating council could veto any security-related decisions on the extent of the power of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces if those decisions are not taken without consulting with them.

