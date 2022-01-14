  1. Iran
Jan 14, 2022, 5:43 PM

People enjoy security due to IRGC, army's efforts: Raeisi

People enjoy security due to IRGC, army's efforts: Raeisi

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – President Ebrahim Raisi said Friday that people fully trust the security of the country due to the efforts made by the armed forces and their military achievements.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks On Friday morning during his visit to Hormozgan province, where he paid an inspection visit to the exhibition of achievements and capabilities of the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the First Marine District in the Persian Gulf.

Raeisi appreciated the commanders and personnel of the unit, and stated, "This exhibition proved that sanctions and threats do not hinder progress."

People enjoy security due to IRGC, army's efforts: Raeisi

Several projects including the 1st phase of the Iranian super-heavy crude oil refinery was inaugurated in the presence of Raeisi in the Qeshm Island Free Economic Zone.

People enjoy security due to IRGC, army's efforts: Raeisi

Moreover, speaking during a press conference attended by journalists at the end of his two-day visit, President announced a ban on any trawling in the Persian Gulf.

President Raeisi arrived in Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan Province in the south as part of his regular visits to provinces across the country to hear the people's grievances face-to-face and inaugurate some important economic and industrial projects.

KI

News Code 182882
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182882/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News