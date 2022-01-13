Iran’s armed forces safeguarding Persian Gulf security

On his fourteenth provincial trip, Raeisi arrived at Bandar Abbas Airport, Hormozgan Province, southern Iran on Thursday morning and was welcomed by the representative of the Supreme Leader in the province, the governor-general and local officials.

Visiting the projects of the province, meeting with different groups of the people, elites, veterans and families of martyrs, participating in the meeting of the Administrative Council and a press conference will be the most important programmes of the President's visit to Hormozgan province.

Raeisi is accompanied on this trip by his chief of staff, the Vice-President for Executive Affairs, the Head of the Plan and Budget Organisation, and the Ministers of Interior, Health and Medical Education, and Sports and Youth Affairs.

Upon his arrival at the airport of Bandar Abbas, Raeisi said, "Agriculture, tourism and the maritime economy have very good fields and capacities for development, and despite these capacities, we should not see some shortcomings, poverty and unemployment in the province."

Stating that there is a high level of security in the province, which has led to good security in the Persian Gulf, he said, "I feel obliged to thank the armed forces of the province for providing good security in the sea and sky of Hormozgan and the Persian Gulf with their conscious and insightful presence."

"In the light of the existing security in Hormozgan, any kind of investment in the province can be guaranteed and by relying on these investments, efforts can be made to develop Hormozgan," he added.

"The 13th government has made good plans for the development of Hormozgan in various fields so that it can take effective steps in this regard and make people and economic actors feel that effective steps are being taken in this direction," he said.

Addressing a ceremony through video conferencing on the sidelines of his provincial visit to Hormozgan Province, President Raeisi said that the country’s oil export has increased by 40% and the revenues from oil exports return to the country.

He also said that according to the statistics of the Central Bank, the inflation rate in the country is decreasing.

