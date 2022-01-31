Oppressed nations pin hope on Islamic Revolution: IRGC cmdr.

Speaking in a news conference on the occasion of the 43rd victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and commemoration of Ten-Day Dawn (Fajr Decade) ceremonies, Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh said, “After 43 years since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution and despite all various conspiracies of the enemy that tried to tarnish the sublime values of the Islamic Revolution, Islamic Revolution of Iran has presently been turned into a beacon of hope for the oppressed and freedom-seeking nations of the world.”

Today, the oppressed nations of the world, with their hope pinned on the Islamic Iran, have stood firmly against the Global Arrogance and are growing stronger and advancing, he said, adding that these countries are ranked first in the world in many issues such as science, knowledge, nuclear and missile fields.

Enemies of the country especially the United States have left no stone unturned over the past 42 years in order to undermine the values of the Islamic Revolution but people of the country under the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution have thwarted all their conspiracies waged against the country in all arenas, the brigadier general emphasized.

He further pointed out that different programs will be held in Tehran province to celebrate the 43rd glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Turning to the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the IRGC general said that the Ten-Day Dawn ceremonies will be held by fully observing health protocols and guidelines as instructed by the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters (or the National Task For Fighting the Coronavirus.)

