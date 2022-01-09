Iran’s proposals put Vienna talks on right track

Iran’s top diplomat has said that 7th round of negotiations was complicated and confusing but they were put on the right track at 8th round of talks after Iran submitted its two drafts.

Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera, whose summary had been published on Jan. 07, Iran’s foreign minister reiterated that the right course of negotiations was due to the proposals made by Iran ... If the West has enough intention and will, it is possible to reach a good agreement.

The purpose of a good agreement is to make all parties feel satisfied, he said, adding that this requires fulfillment of obligations by all parties to Vienna talks.

Emphasizing that if Western countries and the United States act based on their words precisely, an agreement can be reached in a short time, he said and noted, “When we talk about the removal of sanctions, we mean full implementation of the paragraphs stipulated in JCPOA.”

Turning to the issue that in this round of Vienna talks, Iran is seeking the removal of all JCPOA-related sanctions, Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran in the next rounds of talks emphasizes that all anti-Iranian sanctions must fully be removed.

"We emphasize that all sanctions that former US President Trump imposed against Iran after withdrawing from JCPOA in May 2018 must be removed," he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s top diplomat pointed to the political, economic and legal guarantees and stated, “We have examples when we talk about guarantees. This means that Iran must be able to carry out any activity in the field of economy and foreign trade, especially in the field of exporting oil normally and returining its incomes.”

"When we talk about guarantees, it means that new sanctions against Iran must not be imposed, old sanctions must not be re-imposed under any other pretext," he added.

