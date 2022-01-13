Total vaccine jabs in Iran hit 124.9mn

Iranian Health Ministry announced that 60,251,217 Iranians have received the first dose, 52,974,192 people the second dose and 11,745,289 people the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or the booster.

During the 24 hours, 451,568 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country.

This is while the daily infection rate has decreased sharply recently as more Iranians are getting vaccinated.

Since Wednesday, 2,394 new cases were detected in the country which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 6,214,761.

In the past 24 hours, 30 patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the death toll to 132,002.

The Health Ministry also announced 6,058,586 have been recovered from the disease.

