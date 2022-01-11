Over 50% of Europe's population will be infected with omicron

Dr. Hans Kluge, the WHO's regional director for Europe, cited data from the Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at a news briefing Tuesday, saying a new "West to East tidal wave" of omicron infections was sweeping across the region, on top of the previous delta variant which is still prevalent.

“It [omicron] is quickly becoming the dominant virus in Western Europe and is now spreading into the Balkans,” Kluge said, according to CNBC. He added that the region saw more than 7 million infections in the first week of 2022, more than doubling over a two-week period.

“At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasts that more than 50% of the population in the region will be infected with omicron in the next six to eight weeks,” he added.

Omicron has swept the region at an alarming pace, with some countries reintroducing social restrictions in an effort to curb it. However, early evidence suggests that omicron is less severe than the delta variant, although there are concerns that the sheer number of infections could still overwhelm health systems.

