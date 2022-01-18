Iran’s non-oil exports register 40% growth in current year

  1. Economy
TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – Stating that both production and trade situation have relatively boomed, Chairman of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) said the country’s non-oil exports has registered a 40% hike.

Speaking at a meeting among economic activists on Tuesday, Masoud Khansari said that country’s non-oil exports hit a 40 percent growth in the nine months of the current Iranian calendar year in 1400 (March 21-Dec. 21).

He put the growth rate of gross domestic product (GDP) at 3.3 percent.

According to the statistics of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the net of the capital account in the first half of the current year (March 21-Sept. 21) has hit about $6.3 billion, showing a 63 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

