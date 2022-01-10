Iran's Bagheri Kani meets Mora, Ulyanov in Vienna

In continuation of diplomatic consultations, the head of the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani held a meeting with the deputy EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora on Monday afternoon.

In addition, Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Russia’s envoy Mikhail Ulyanov at Coburg Hotel of Vienna as the eighth round Vienna talks continues

Expert negotiations are ongoing bilaterally and multilaterally as well.

In a tweet on Monday, Ulyanov wrote, “Met today with the head of the delegation of #Iran at the #ViennaTalks Dr. A. Bagheri Kani.”

“We exchanged views and assessments on the whole spectrum of contentious issue that need to be settled to ensure restoration of #JCPOA and sanctions lifting.”

In another tweet, the Russian diplomat wrote, “Met today with the #EU Coordinator at the #ViennaTalks Mr. Enrique Mora. We had an in-depth discussion of possible ways and means to expedite negotiations on restoration of #JCPOA and #sanctions lifting.”

The eighth round of Vienna talks on removing anti-Iranian sanctions kicked off at Austrian capital Vienna last Monday. Expert-level meetings have been going on at various levels over the past few days, and separate meetings were held with the participation of Bagheri Kani and Enrique Mora Coordinator of JCPOA Joint Commission and chief negotiators of three European countries as JCPOA members.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in his weekly press briefing said that Iran is seeking a stable and reliable agreement, and no agreement that does not have these two components is on the Iranian negotiating team's agenda.

