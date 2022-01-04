Saudi fighter jets bombard Yemen’s Shabwah prov. 50 times

According to the reports, Yemeni media outlets reported that fighter jets of the Saudi coalition have repeatedly bombed various areas of the “Shabwah” province.

It is said that only the area of the “Usaylan” district in Shabwah province has been bombarded fifty times by Saudi-led coalition fighter jets in the last 24 hours.

The intensification of Saudi aggression on residential areas of Yemen took place after the Yemeni managed to seize an Emirati military ship yesterday.

A spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said the ship was identified and seized after entering Yemeni waters illegally. The ship was sent to Yemeni waters to carry out hostile actions.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Yahya Saree added that the purpose of sending this Emirati ship carrying weapons to Yemen was to target the security and stability of this country.

MA/5391678