Yemen captures UAE-flagged vessel with military supplies

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree in a tweet on Monday announced that a UAE-flagged vessel carrying military equipment has been seized.

The ship entered Yemeni waters without permission and was carrying out hostile actions aimed at threatening the security and stability of Yemen, he said, adding that he would explain the full details of the incident at a press conference in the coming hours.

Saree also warned the coalition against committing any mistake regarding the military cargo ship.

According to the spokesman, the crew on board was of different nationalities.

MP/FNA14001013000073