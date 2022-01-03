Zionism has no place in the world: FM Amir-Abdollahian

"The comments made by the foreign minister of the fake Israeli regime against the great nation of Iran that were made out of desperation are an example of the famous Iranian proverb that 'The cat dreams of mice'" Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian said in a tweet on Monday in reaction to recent remarks by the Israeli regime's foreign minister.

"We defend the rights, interests and progress of the nation with might and rationality," the top Iranian diplomat further wrote in Farsi.

"Zionism has no place in the future of the world," he said to conclude his tweet.

KI