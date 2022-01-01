Iranian community in Malaysia helps flood victims

As Malaysia was hit by floods recently, the local Iranian community stepped forward with heartfelt contributions for flood victims in the Klang Valley and the east coast of the peninsula.

Iranian Ambassador Ali Asghar Mohammadi engaged the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation (Mapim) to disburse essential items to the victims.

Mohammadi handed over a one-tonne load of items to Mapim president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid at a simple ceremony at the Iranian embassy in Lorong U-Thant Satu, Taman U-Thant.

"Our people very much never forget how Malaysians rallied to assist us during our trying times during the 2003 earthquake in Bam," he said.

While extending his condolences to the flood victims, Mohammadi said it was times like these that unity and solidarity among Muslims mean a lot.

"Our people are passionate and sincere in helping out Malaysians in whatever way possible," he said.

