Iran expresses sympathy with Vietnam on deadly flood

In a message on Friday, Khatibzadeh condoled with people and government of Vietnam on the sad occasion which has claimed the life of people.
He sympathized with families of the victims and wished immediate recovery for those who were injured.
ZZ/
TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed sympathy with the Vietnamese government and people over the recent deadly flood.
In a message on Friday, Khatibzadeh condoled with people and government of Vietnam on the sad occasion which has claimed the life of people.
He sympathized with families of the victims and wished immediate recovery for those who were injured.
ZZ/
Your Comment