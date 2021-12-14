  1. Politics
Dec 14, 2021, 8:00 PM

Inclusive Resistance only way to realize Palestinians' rights

Inclusive Resistance only way to realize Palestinians' rights

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – Inclusive Resistance in all its forms, especially, armed Resistance is the only way to realize the rights of Palestinians and liberate their land and sanctuaries, the Hamas movement said in a statement.

Hamas movement issued a statement on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the establishment of the movement.

Inclusive Resistance in all its forms, especially, armed Resistance is the only way to realize the rights of Palestinians and liberate land and sanctuaries, the statement underscored. 

Any damage to Al-Aqsa Mosque and holy Al-Quds is not acceptable. All efforts in line with Zionist Settlement, Judaization, distortion of history, and displacing of Palestinians are doomed to failure, said the statement.

Fifteen years of the brutal blockade on the Gaza Strip have exacerbated the economic conditions of the two million Gazans, the statement said, adding that the COVID-19 outbreak has added to the suffering of the Gazans.

The statement also criticized the British Parliament's move to declare Hamas a terrorist organization in favor of the Zionist regime, saying, "This mistake was added to Britain's historic mistakes, including the Balfour statement."

Any normalization of relations with the Zionist regime and the signing of any agreement with this regime is a crime against the Palestinian nation, and it is in violation of the Arab-Islamic consensus.

RHM/FNA14000923000415

News Code 181786
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181786/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News