Joint military drill of all Resistance groups kicks off

Palestinian Joint Operations Room announced on Sunday that the military exercise will last for a few days with the presence of all Palestinian Resistance groups.

Exchanging experience between all Resistance groups, increasing capability, increasing coordination speed and operational strength are among the purpose of the military drill.

The Joint Operations Room of Palestinian Groups held “Al-Rukn Al-Shadid-1” last year, during which Resistance groups fired missiles at mock targets at sea.

Earlier on December 15, the armed wing of the Palestinian Hamas Resistance movement, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, also launched a military exercise dubbed "Shield of al-Quds," in the Israeli-besieged Gaza Strip.

RHM/FNA14001005000410