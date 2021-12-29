  1. World
Number of COVID-19 cases across globe exceeds 280 million

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 280 million and the number of fatalities has exceeded 5.4 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

As of 19:50 Moscow time on December 28, as many as 280,119,931 novel coronavirus cases and 5,403,662 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 445,944 over the past day and the number of fatalities increased by 4,501, TASS reported.

The WHO statistics are based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (51,775,769), India (34,799,691), Brazil (22,239,436), the United Kingdom (12,209,995), Russia (10,437,152), Turkey (9,332,332), France (8,896,253), Germany (7,026,369), Iran (6,186,729), Spain (5,932,627), Italy (5,678,112), and Argentina (5,460,042).

The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (809,908), Brazil (618,448), India (480,290), Russia (306,090), Mexico (298,777), Peru (202,524), the United Kingdom (148,003), Indonesia (144,063), Italy (136,753), Iran (131,434), Colombia (129,761), and France (120,326).

