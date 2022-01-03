Around 25 mn coronavirus cases detected globally in December

The incidence has reached its maximum over the entire pandemic - before that, the highest level was recorded in April 2021, when over 22 mn cases were detected, TASS reported.

In the last week of 2021 alone, 8.4 mn cases were confirmed around the world, which was the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic.

North America and Western Europe have again become the epicenters of the spread of coronavirus around the world. Thus, the incidence rate in the United States rose 1.5-fold. Over the month, about 4 mn new cases were detected there, and on the last day of the year - over 500,000, which is almost double the record of last January.

The incident rate also peaked in France: 2.4 mn cases were registered in December, with about 1.1 mn of them over the last week and 232,000 on the last day. The United Kingdom saw similar rates - around 2.8 mn cases were detected in the UK over the month (in November - only 1.1 mn), and 160,000-180,000 cases per day were registered in recent days.

Despite the growing number of cases, mortality rates around the world are virtually not growing - in December, more than 212,000 patients died around the world, which is only 3% more than in November.

