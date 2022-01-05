Total vaccine jabs in Iran hit 121.4mn

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 59,992,876 Iranians have received the first dose, 52,344,829 people the second dose and 9,81,671 people the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or the booster.

During the 24-hours, 448,132 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country.

This is while the daily infection rate has decreased sharply recently as more Iranians are getting vaccinated.

Since Tuesday, 1,171 new cases were detected in the country which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 6,201,467.

In the past 24 hours, 42 patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the death toll to 131,778.

The Health Ministry also announced 6,045,890 have been recovered from the disease.

