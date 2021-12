The 18th international gastronomy festival was held in Turkey's Istanbul with the participation of representatives from 77 countries.

At the end of the festival, the Iranian cooks and chiefs came in second place after winning 23 gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze medals in the two categories of cooking and confectionery.

The festival began on December 22nd and ended on December 25th. The following is video footage of the closing ceremony of the festival.

KI/IRIB