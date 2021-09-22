12 simple tips to live a healthier life

1. Wake up early

Waking up at the right time is essential to have good health. The human body and brain have evolved to follow a circadian rhythm that helps regulate wakefulness and sleep patterns determined by our natural environment, especially sunrise and sunset.

2. Drink plenty of water

60% of our body consists of water and low water levels in the body are associated with fatigue, headaches and increased appetite. Drinking water during the day is essential. One of the best times to drink water is early in the morning and before breakfast.

3. Excercise

If you love cycling, swimming or going to the gym, it is important to find an activity that you enjoy and do it regularly.

4. Increase outdoor activities

lack of vitamin D is associated with fatigue, weakened immune system, bone and back pain, boredness and depression. With one hour of sun exposure a day, you can easily absorb this valuable supplement.

5. Eat while sitting

One of the most important concerns of employees and students is the lack of time to eat. It is often done while they are standing on their foot and in a hurry, which is not good at all. Sit down while eating.

6. Go for a walk

Walking not only improves fitness and cardiac markers and prevents weight gain, but also it has proven to be effective in improving body condition, mood, blood circulation, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases, as well as fatigue and depression.

7. Make time for healthy cooking

Cooking and preparing healthy food at home is a simple type of self-care that you can try every day and turn it into one of the most useful healthy habits every day.

8. Eat vegetables

Vegetables are not only nutritious but also rich in vitamins, minerals and are good sources of fiber. People who eat vegetables regularly are about 20 percent less likely to develop coronary heart disease and suffer from stroke in comparison to those people who eat vegetables regularly.

9. Put your phone aside

Instead of surfing the Internet until early in the morning, turn off your phone at least an hour before bed and allow yourself to relax without digital stress.

10. Finish the day with a clean home

Wash dishes after each meal, or at least at the end of the day. Going to bed with a clean home and kitchen will allow you to wake up with a fresh start without having to deal with a mess.

11. Read a book

Reading is a good exercise for your mental health, and as you take care of your body, so it is important to protect your brain.

12. Go to bed early

If you tend to be a night owl, try to go to bed a little earlier. Nothing constructive happens after 10 pm. Turn off digital devices, turn off lights, read a book, and focus on having calm eyes.

ZM