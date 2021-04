TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Zoolbia and Bamieh are favorite Iranian fritters cooked and served in Ramadan across the country.

Zoolbia and Bamieh (Persian Doughnuts) are sweet, crunchy fritters typically served with a cup of tea for Iftar.

The sweet fritter consists of corn starch, yogurt, and flour that is lightly fermented added to a squeeze bottle and deep-fried in hot oil. The result is a crispy tangle of dough that resembles funnel cake.