Russia-Saudi meeting in Vienna has nothing to do with Iran

The undisclosed source told IRNA on Friday that the diplomats discussed issues of mutual interests, which have been unrelated to Iran.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to Vienna-based International Organizations, wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday, “Met with the Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia and his colleagues from the capital.”

He also tweeted, “We also exchanged views on prospects of security dialogue in the area of Persian Gulf.”

The Russian diplomat also addressed reporters in front of Palais Coburg in Vienna, saying that the meeting with the Saudi side was held on the sidelines of the Vienna talks and it has nothing to do with the current negotiations and issues related to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Representatives from Iran, the European Union and the P4+1 group of countries (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) have held the eighth round of the Vienna talks for lifting sanctions and reviving the JCPOA since November 27.

The negotiating teams and their countries have shown their willingness to pave the ground for reaching a final agreement in order to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and remove cruel sanctions re-imposed by the United States in May 2018.

MA