President Raeisi congratulates new German chancellor

President of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeisi sent a congratulatory message to the new Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany on Tuesday.

In the message in addition to congratulating the election of the new Chancellor of Germany, the Iranian president said that the two countries can build useful and valuable cooperation in bilateral relations in a climate of mutual respect and mutual benefit, relying on more than 150 years of historical relations.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to expand interactions in this direction," President Raeisi further said.

The Iranian foreign minister Amir-Abdollahian also congratulated his German counterpart on her appointment yesterday in a message.

