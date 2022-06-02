President Raeisi arrives in Tabriz

Raeisi delivered a speech at Tabriz airport and explained the goals, general plans, and priority plans of his one-day trip to East Azarbaijan.

Upon his arrival in Tabriz, Raeisi stated that the semi-finished projects of the province will be completed.

Meeting with representatives of different groups of people is among Raeisi's plans during his visit to the province.

Since yesterday, the ministers and their deputies, as the plenipotentiary representatives of the 13th Iranian president, have been present in 32 points of the province, meeting the people face to face and following up on their letters.

MP/5505230/IRN84775096