Iran's Jahad Daneshgahi, Syrian Aleppo university sign MoU

Iran's Jahad Daneshgahi or Academic Center for Education, Culture & Research (ACECR) and the Syrian University of Aleppo signed an MoU on expanding academic cooperation during a visit of a delegation from the Iranian side headed by Hamidreza Tayebi, the head of the ACECR.

In the meeting, Tayebi said that cooperation with University of Aleppo, as one the 2 top universities of Syria with 130,000 students started two years ago, adding, the reasonable record of cooperation has created a good climate for the activities of the Iranian university in the Syrian university.

The Iranian delegation headed by Hamidreza Tayebi also visited the Al-Baath University in Homs and held a meeting with presiding board of the university.

