Dec 15, 2021, 7:00 PM

Iran's Jahad Daneshgahi, Syrian Aleppo university sign MoU

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) –The Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research that is known in Iran as Jahad Daneshgahi and the Syrian University of Aleppo signed a MoU on expanding academic cooperation.

Iran's Jahad Daneshgahi or Academic Center for Education, Culture & Research (ACECR) and the Syrian University of Aleppo signed an MoU on expanding academic cooperation during a visit of a delegation from the Iranian side headed by Hamidreza Tayebi, the head of the ACECR.

In the meeting, Tayebi said that cooperation with University of Aleppo, as one the 2 top universities of Syria with 130,000 students started two years ago, adding, the reasonable record of cooperation has created a good climate for the activities of the Iranian university in the Syrian university.

The Iranian delegation headed by Hamidreza Tayebi also visited the Al-Baath University in Homs and held a meeting with presiding board of the university.

