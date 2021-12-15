Iran, Georgia to hold 6th intl. scientific conference

This prestigious international conference will be organized in cooperation with the Caucasus International University (CIU) and the cultural attaché of Iranian embassy to Tbilisi.

Chancellor of CIU and Cultural Attaché of Iranian Embassy to Tbilisi will deliver speeches at the Conference.

A number of 35 prominent university professors, authors, researchers and personalities from the Islamic Republic of Iran and Georgia will present their abstracts on various topics in three sections of "Politics and Security", "Economy" and "Culture and History".

Also, a number of 21 university professors and Georgian researchers as well as 14 university professors and scientific centers of Iran including University of Tehran, University of Isfahan, Islamic Azad University of Tehran Branch, Allameh Tabatabaei University, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, University of Mazandaran, University of Gilan, Islamic World Research Institute and Institute of Caucasus Studies of Iran will present their papers.

The Conference aims to promote the development of a common academic environment between Georgian and Iranian universities, encouraging scientific activities and developing productive professional ties, establishing contact among participants and linking scientific researches of higher educational institutions to the existing market demands.

MA/5376070