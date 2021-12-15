There is no alternative to JCPOA: Russia UN envoy

Speaking at a session of UN Security Council (UNSC) on Wed., Dmitry Polyansky Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that allegations that the JCPOA might have become outdated and might need any updates, extensions, etc. are perilous and irresponsible.

The deal features a carefully-calibrated balance of interests. It must be implemented in the form, in which it was adopted back in 2015, without extracting or adding anything," the Russian diplomat said, TASS news agency reported.

"Nor can we agree that the JCPOA was allegedly losing its relevance due to the Vienna process not being ‘rapid enough.’ As of now, there is no alternative to the JCPOA," he added.

Russia calls upon its UN Security Council partners and other participants in the talks on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program to show 'strategic restraint,' Polyansky said.

"The negotiation process in Vienna now stands in the spotlight of international attention. Our colleagues now have a very challenging task to bring the implementation of the JCPOA back in the initially agreed framework. We need to help them," the Russian diplomat said.

Russia urges all countries to refrain from putting any pressure on the process of talks to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program, the Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN continued.

"What's most important is that normal diplomatic process is underway," the Russian diplomat said. "We should not try to rush this process or leverage its participants from the outside. I am convinced that if they assume a pragmatic and constructive approach, aimed at finding a balance of interests, acceptable-to-all-solutions will be found."

The seventh round of talks on the Iranian nuclear deal and removal of US anti-Iranian sanctions kicked off on November 29 to be suspended on December 3 when European participants returned to their countries for extra consultations.

MA/PR