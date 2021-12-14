US says possible to send forces to eastern Europe

A day after US President Joe Biden denied the possibility of sending ground forces to Ukraine to defend the country, the White House announced that it is considering the option.

Answering a question about the possibility of having an active plan to deploy American forces to eastern bloc NATO countries if Russia forays into Ukraine, Psaki said, "If you look back post-2014 — is a lot of these NATO partner countries were looking for reassurance, were looking to plus up the presence there, were looking for, you know, additional rotational deployments. And certainly, that is on the table should Russia decide to invade Ukraine."

This is while the American president Joe Biden claimed on Sunday morning that he had warned his Russian counterpart about the devastating consequences of military action against Ukraine, saying that sending US troops to defend Kyiv was never on the table.

Western countries, led by the United States, have been accusing Russia of plotting an attack on Ukraine for several weeks.

MP/FNA14000923000026