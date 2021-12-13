Iran seriously seeks removal of sanctions: VP Rezaei

Mohsen Rezaei made the remarks during a ceremony on the occasion of Iranian National Exports Day.

The Iranian official said that exports are at the core of generating wealth, and the Iranian nation would not achieve wealth without exports.

Being an important part of the economy in all countries, trade and exports have a double effect on national Iranian production, he added.

Iranian producers, the climate, and human resources of Iran can effectively contribute to the economic leap, Rezaei continued, adding that re-exporting can create billions of dollars of wealth for the country.

The official went on to say that the 13th Iranian administration under president Raeisi aims to apply fundamental technical changes, starting with the field of exports.

Pointing to the illegal sanctions, the Iranian Vice-President for Economic Affairs noted that now the Iranian nation has to do great things in a limited time after considering all the aspects.

The Iranian government is seriously seeking the removal of sanctions, Rezaei added, saying that the current Iranian government seeks engagement with the entire world

