Senior clergy hails Raeisi admin for anti-corruption measures

Speaking in sermons of Friday prayers at Tehran University’s campus, Hojatoleslam Kazem Sedighi spoke about the performance of the 13th Iranian government during the first 100 days after taking power.

Sedighi also hailed President Raeisi's administration for adopting anti-corruption approaches to bring justice to the country.

He also referred to President Raeisi's provincial tours in the country, saying that it is unprecedented that a president tackles the problems of the country in person and shows determination in solving them.

In these trips, President Raeisi meets with the elite of the provinces, he said, adding that effective consultation with the elites is always on the agenda of the government.

It is worth mentioning that President Raeisi attended Friday prayers in Tehran this week.

RHM/5349708