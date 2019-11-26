US violates Intl. maritime Convention: official

He made the remarks at the 31st session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly on Tuesday.

The US is threatening IMO member states and other international organizations to cut off their cooperation with Iran's maritime sector, he said, adding that it is contrary to the principles of international law, world trade, states equality and independence and the International Maritime Convention.

He also called on IMO to act against unjust actions and unilateral US restrictions on Iran.

Referring to SABITI oil tanker which came under attack in the Red Sea on October 11, he said that naval security has been lost in recent months in the Oman Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.

Pointing to Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) initiative which was proposed by the President of Iran at the UN General Assembly, Rastad said that Iranian President emphasized the need for cooperation between the regional countries to maintain security, peace, and stability, including freedom of navigation and maritime security, and called on the regional countries to participate in the HOPE initiative.

He went on to say that Iran is fully committed to international maritime law, adding that Tehran is making its efforts to maintain maritime security and to cooperate with the countries of the region in accordance with the guidelines of the IMO and the UN.

Heading an Iranian delegation, Mohammad Rastad traveled to the UK to attend the 31st session of IMO Assembly which kicked off on 25 November at IMO Headquarters in London and will be finished on 4 December 2019.

He is also set to hold talks with some participant officials on the main issues of cooperation in the field of maritime transport in the coming days on the sidelines of the assembly.

The Assembly is IMO’s highest governing body. It is responsible for approving the work program and budget; and determining financial arrangements and electing the IMO Council. The Assembly consists of all IMO Member States and meets once every two years.

ZZ/IRN 83569972