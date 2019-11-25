  1. Economy
Iran attends 31st IMO Assembly in London

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – The 31st session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly started on Monday in London with an Iranian delegation in attendance.

Heading an Iranian delegation, Mohammad Rastad, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and the Managing Director of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran traveled to the UK to attend the 31st session of IMO Assembly which kicked off on 25 November at IMO Headquarters in London and will be finished on 4 December 2019.

Iran’s deputy minister of Roads and Urban Development is scheduled to deliver a speech on Tuesday at the 31st session of the IMO Assembly.

Iranian marine authorities will meet and hold bilateral talks with some participant officials on the main issues of cooperation in the field of maritime transport in the coming days on the sidelines of the assembly.

The Assembly is IMO’s highest governing body. It is responsible for approving the work program and budget; and determining financial arrangements and electing the IMO Council. The Assembly consists of all IMO Member States and meets once every two years.

