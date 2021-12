Ebtekar:

FM Amir-Abdollahian: Removal of sanction only way to revive JCPOA

Iran, P4+1 to resume Vienna talks on Thurs.

Asghar Farhadi’s "A Hero" to represent Iran at 2022 Oscars



Etela'at:

Top negotiator: Iran awaiting practical measures by West

President says seeking to attract, keep Iranian elites in country

Javan:

CIA chief acknowledges peaceful nature of Iran defense industry

Kayhan:

Saudi defense ministry, Aramco facilities targeted Yemeni drone attack

RHM/