4 Peshmerga forces killed in clash with ISIL in N Iraq

Iraqi forces and Peshmerga fighters have recaptured a village in northern Iraq on Monday after ISIL terrorists took it over the previous day, security and police sources said, Reuters reported.

Elite Iraq interior ministry forces and Peshmerga fighters managed on early Monday to control Luhaiban village, though the ISIL terrorists have left some houses booby-trapped with explosive devices, the sources said.

On Sunday, ISIL terrorists killed four Peshmerga soldiers and a civilian, and wounded six other people when they attacked Qara Salem village in northern Iraq, security sources said.

The Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs said in a statement that the attack caused casualties, but did not confirm the toll.

One Peshmerga colonel said that the ISIL terrorists were using hit-and-run tactics in night attacks on their positions.

RHM/PR