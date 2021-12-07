Terrorist group dismantled in Iraq's Kadhimiya

The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced on Tuesday that a terrorist who intended to carry out a terrorist operation in an Iraqi market was identified and arrested.

According to the report, the terrorist was arrested inside a hotel in the city of Kadhimiya. He is the brother of the terrorist who carried out a terrorist operation in Kadhimiya last June.

Following his arrest, the other members of the terrorist group were also identified and detained and their hideout destroyed.

Last June, a terrorist blast in the city of Kadhimiya killed at least three people and injured 14 others.

