  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 7, 2021, 11:15 AM

Terrorist group dismantled in Iraq's Kadhimiya

Terrorist group dismantled in Iraq's Kadhimiya

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – A terrorist group was identified and dismantled in the city of Kadhimiya, the Iraqi intelligence service announced.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced on Tuesday that a terrorist who intended to carry out a terrorist operation in an Iraqi market was identified and arrested.

According to the report, the terrorist was arrested inside a hotel in the city of Kadhimiya. He is the brother of the terrorist who carried out a terrorist operation in Kadhimiya last June. 

Following his arrest,  the other members of the terrorist group were also identified and detained and their hideout destroyed. 

Last June, a terrorist blast in the city of Kadhimiya killed at least three people and injured 14 others.

MP/FNA14000916000062

News Code 181495
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181495/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News